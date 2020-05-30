Or Copy this URL to Share

Iris Mercer Sutton of Kinston died on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Sutton Family Cemetery on Sutton Hooten Lane in the Bucklesberry community. The family will greet friends following the service, and other times at the home of Vivian and Wesley Sutton, 1823 Hardy Bridge Road, La Grange.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home.



