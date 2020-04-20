|
KINSTON - Isaac Harrison Jr., 92, passed away April 18, 2020, at Lenoir Assisted Living, Pink Hill, NC. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2pm in Pinelawn Memorial Park. He will be available for viewing Wednesday from 9am – noon at Edwards Funeral Home. He was born in Lenoir County on August 11, 1927, to the late Isaac Harrison and Betty Foyles of Greene County. After graduating high school in 1951, he worked on the family farm and held many public jobs. On May 23, 1966, he married the love and partner of his life, Christine Swindell. Isaac enjoyed working, especially outside in the vegetable garden and the yard. Isaac retired from the West Company and commented often how he enjoyed his work there. Isaac and Christine loved the Lord and worshipped in many services in the neighborhood including Revival Missionary Church. Isaac had a strong, clear singing voice and would bless his friends and family when asked. He enjoyed swinging on the front porch swing and drinking a diet Mt. Dew until failing health in 2019 required professional medical care. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Christine; a special nephew, George Herbert Hill and family; aunt, Mary Alice Hill, and other family members. He was loved by many and will be missed especially by nieces Brenda Lankford and Linda Chamberlin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020