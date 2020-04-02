NEW ROCHELLE, NY - Isaac R. Yelverton, 83, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in New Rochelle, New York. A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, in the Turner Swamp Church Cemetery in Fremont. Due to the Governor's rules, any gathering for funerals should be limited to ten (10) people and allow for social distancing of six (6) feet apart. We are requesting that the family members and friends will follow the Governor's protocol. Arrangements entrusted to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service of La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 2, 2020