Infant Isaiah Khalil Pettaway, 7 weeks, of 2412 Kodiak Drive, Winterville, died on June 21, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in The Pinelawn Cemetery in Bethel.

Due to COVID-19, only 50 people can be in attendance. Please check with the family to see if you are invited. Face coverings are required to attend the service.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.





