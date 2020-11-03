PINK HILL - Ivey Elwood "Pete" Mills, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #304, the Sudan Shriners and Kinston York Rite.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Whaley Cemetery in Pink Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mills; sons, Daryl Mills and wife Susan, Dexter Mills and Dwayne Mills; brothers, Fred Mills and Van Mills; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607 or the Masonic Foundation, 2921 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC, 27608.
