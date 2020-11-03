1/
Ivey Mills
PINK HILL - Ivey Elwood "Pete" Mills, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #304, the Sudan Shriners and Kinston York Rite.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Whaley Cemetery in Pink Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mills; sons, Daryl Mills and wife Susan, Dexter Mills and Dwayne Mills; brothers, Fred Mills and Van Mills; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607 or the Masonic Foundation, 2921 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC, 27608.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhilfuneralhome.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Whaley Cemetery
