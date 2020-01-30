RALEIGH - Ivy Pridgen Skinner, 67, of 11916 Pawley's Mill Circle, Raleigh, NC, formerly of the Jason Community La Grange, peacefully closed her eyes into eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the quietness of her home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Mary FWB Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. Viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Thompson and Medina Skinner both of Raleigh, NC; and five grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020