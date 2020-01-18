BALTIMORE, MD - Jack "June" Edwards Jr., 72, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Dover, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Baltimore. Burial will follow in the Baltimore National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Jack and Hattie Edwards, natives of Dover. Arrangements are by Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home, Baltimore, MD. Local announcement made by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 18, 2020