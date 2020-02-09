|
Jackie Lee Moye, age 72 passed away on February 4, 2020. Jackie was born in Pitt County, NC on December 6, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Moye; his mother, Beatrice Oakley Baker; his brother, Joseph Robert Moye Jr.; and his brother, Bobby Ray Moye.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Hannah Critcher Moye; his son, Michael Kevin Moye, and wife, Tonya; his grandson, Grayson Moye; his granddaughter, Landry Moye all of Manns Harbor, NC; his sister, Peggy Lucas, and husband, Jake, of Lucama, NC; his sister, Brenda Gay, and husband, Bob of Clayton, NC; his nieces, Debbie Russo-Price and Kimberly Brooks; his nephew, Glenn Clark; many great nieces and nephews; his step-children: Angela Sykes, and husband, Todd; Samuel Mckinney, and wife, Rebecca; Jonathan Mckinney, and wife, Kristen; Krystal Mckinney; Rachel Garris, and husband, Kevin; his step-grandchildren: Paul, Makayla, & Garrett Sykes, Kailey, Kaiden, & Jayden Mckinney, and Devin, Alyssa, Karah, & Joseph Reece. Jackie loved his family dearly and thanked God daily for blessing him with such a wonderful family.
He served in law enforcement for 28 years. Being a Homicide Investigator was his true passion during his career. In his early years, he was the lead singer of the Beach Music Band, The Impalas, from Farmville, NC. His singing musical talents were prominent throughout his whole life. Singing Gospel music with his wife, Hannah, brought him the most joy.
Jackie wanted to give back, so he arranged through the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine's Body Donation Program for his body to be donated to science. His generosity and thoughtfulness will serve to both enhance and further the teaching/learning process for future physicians and other health care providers.
A Celebration of Life Service in his honor will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 4359 Middle Road, Kinston, NC 28501 (GPS-Trenton, NC - Jones County) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Prayer Blanket Ministry. This ministry began through vision and inspiration Jackie shared with Pastor Greg Dickerson about 10 years ago. God has allowed this ministry to flourish and 1,000s of Prayer Blankets have been given to those in need of hope and comfort both nationally and internationally. Jackie never wanted recognition for this vision, while he was here with us; but we honor him now for his obedience to Christ in helping to spread the hope of the Gospel through this powerful ministry.
Published in Free Press from Feb. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020