PINK HILL - Jacob "Jake" Ray Powell, 27, of Pink Hill went home to his Heavenly Father on September 17, 2019. Jacob was born on April 22, 1992 to Darren and Amanda Powell. In his life he has had many accomplishments; however, his greatest accomplishment was winning his battle against addiction. He fought that battle many years and he won. October 26, 2019 would have marked one year sober. In the last year, he has served the Lord and he fulfilled his passion of playing music with his dad in the band, One Promise. Jacob was a beautiful soul; he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved his family, especially his son. Jacob was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Jesse Monroe Thompson and Wesley Ray Powell; an aunt, Hazel Maedell Gross, and uncle, Wesley Aaron Powell. Jacob is survived by his parents, Darren and Amanda Powell; son, Aaron Ray Powell; brother, Chris Powell and wife Morgan; sister, Kari Taylor and husband Braxton; two nephews, Easton Powell and Elijah Taylor; two nieces, Raylyn Bauserman and Braylee Taylor; grandmothers, Hazel Thompson and Muriel Ruth Powell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 20, 2019