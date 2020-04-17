|
KINSTON - Jacqueline "Jackie" Jenkins Jones, 85, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on April 16, 2020 at Magnolia Cottage Care. Jackie was born and raised in Kinston, NC, where she spent the majority of her adult life. She enjoyed a 20 plus year career in the financial service industry working for Mutual Savings and Loan, First Financial Savings and Loan, and Wheat First Securities. She finished her formal work career with the Red Cross Blood Mobile. She was very involved with her community where she worked tirelessly for the Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Altrusa Club. She was a devout, born again Christian, who took every opportunity to give witness to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her greatest pleasure was to spend time with her Christian "buds," spreading the gospel of Christ. She was a dedicated member of Queen Street United Methodist Church for 67 years, where she taught youth and adult Sunday school classes. Jackie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent J. Jones. Left to cherish her memory are children, Rob Jones and wife Joan, Bill Jones and wife Rachel, and Paula Heath and husband Bill; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. The Jones Family would like to thank Sherry Griffin and the staff at Magnolia Cottage Care for their outstanding care of our mother. In addition, we would like to thank Mrs. Hilda Hill for her loving care for both of our parents in recent years. A private burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of Kinston, 2110 N. Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home and Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020