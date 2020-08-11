KINSTON - Jacqueline "Jackie" L'Vonne Stone Hill, 81, passed away on August 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Jackie was born in Cary, NC on January 25, 1939. She was the only child born to Charles and Althea Stokes Stone. She was a graduate of Cary High School. For many years she has been an active member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Her church was very important to her.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 63 years, James "Jimmy" Tull Hill, Jr; 2 sons, Jay Hill (Lynnie) and Jeff Hill (Prissy) of Kinston; 5 grandchildren, Spencer (Kim), Garrett, Victoria, Logan (Kierra) Hill, and Madison (Brandon) Zeagler; 3 great-grandchildren, Kylie and Jesse Johnson, and Gretchen Hill.

After living in Kinston and Garner for a short time, Jimmy was employed by British American Tobacco and Phillip Morris International companies which took their family to the South American countries of Venezuela, Argentina, and Colombia for 10 years. After returning home to North Carolina, they resided in Kinston where Jackie fell in love with Black Labrador Retrievers. She bred, raised, trained, sold, and field trialed black labs for many years. She enjoyed being a member of the Tarheel Retriever Club. Competing in and judging field trials took her all over the U.S. from Florida to Alaska. Some of her most memorable labs were Hawkeye's Watergator "Annie" and her Master Field Champion / Amateur Field Champion lab, JimJac Super "Sport". In addition to her black lab hobby, Jackie loved looking nice, dressing nice, and most of all shopping! She had an engaging personality and quickly made friends with the people she met in her travels.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Sharon United Methodist Church, 4061 Sharon Church Road, Kinston, NC. Interment will be held immediately after the funeral at Sharon Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, c/o Amanda Sawyer, treasurer. Address: 4061 Sharon Church Rd, Kinston, NC 28501.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store