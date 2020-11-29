1/
James Adolph Thomas
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
SNOW HILL - Mr. James Adolph Thomas, age 93, passed away Thursday evening, November 26, 2020, at his residence. A native and lifelong resident of Greene County, he was born April 10, 1927 the son of George F. Thomas and Carrie Herring Thomas.
Adolph was a graduate of the Snow Hill High School and spent his life professionally as a farmer and crop insurance adjuster. He was president of the South Greene Water Corporation for 50 years only retiring from that role in September and a fixture for many years at the Greene County Tax Office assisting citizens during property tax listings.
Adolph spent his childhood and the majority of his adult life as a member of Jerusalem UMC before transferring his membership to Friendship OFWB Church. He was a man of strong Christian faith who believed in living life to the fullest and never giving up.
The phrase a life well lived fittingly applies to Adolph. During his life he witnessed many modern conveniences evolve, saw the creation of and evolution space travel, and the daily intertwining of technology into the most common chores and tasks; he embraced it all and even had his own Facebook page.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Conway Thomas in 2011; and siblings, Annie Ruth Hardison Jones and Malcolm Thomas.
He is survived by his son, James Patrick Thomas and wife, Theresa of Snow Hill; a dear friend and companion, Merline Morgan of Walstonburg; grandchildren, James Christopher Thomas (Bethany) of Washington, Jessica Bowen of Jacksonville, Bobbie Cave of Maryland and Kenneth Cave of Raleigh; and great-grandchildren, James Carter Thomas, Nevaeh Warwick, Mileigh Warwick, Sophia Perry, Levi Bowen, Keira McClure and Kennedy McClure.
Funeral services will be held graveside 2 PM Sunday, November 29th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Harry Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following and other times at the residence.
Mr. Thomas will lie-in-state on Sunday from 8 AM – 1 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Friendship OFWB Church, 2585 Friendship Church Road, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.


Published in Free Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Lying in State
08:00 - 01:00 PM
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
NOV
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Snow Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675
