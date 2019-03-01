SNOW HILL - James Albert Carlyle quietly left this world and entered the next on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was greeted by his parents, Albert Carlyle and Florence Carraway Carlyle as well as his brothers, Alton Ray Carlyle and David Allen Carlyle. James was a gentle man with a sweet smile. He was selfless, caring for his mother and his younger sister, Kim; especially after the sudden death of their father. Later in life this devotion extended to Kim and her husband, Tim. His most beloved role however, was as an uncle to his nieces and nephews. Always an attentive uncle, he pushed his nieces and nephews in strollers and swings, and as they grew, played cards and board games with them. He was a constant source of love in their life. James was a longtime tobacco farmer who loved the land. In recent years, he began working at Grant's Gas and Grocery where many of the employees there became like family to him. We are deeply saddened by his loss, but we are comforted in knowing that he is with his Savior and that our memories of our time with him will live on in our hearts forever. Left to cherish those memories are his sister, Kim Carlyle Cherry and husband, Tim; nieces, Sarah Cherry and Rachel Cherry; and nephews, Luke Cherry and Matthew Cherry. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 AM Saturday, March 2, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Mr. Larry Head officiating. The family requests no flowers and suggest memorials be made to the or Harrell's Chapel Church, c/o Arlene McCoy Harper, 78 Dixon Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019