James Allen McDowell, 72, of 2165 Kinsey Street, La Grange, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from La Grange Cemetery in La Grange.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cobb McDowell of the home.

Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store