MSgt. James "Leatherneck" Allen Prayer, (RET), 67, of 5350 N.C. 903 South, Ayden, died Monday, May 11, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at New Deliverance Church of Christ in Ayden. Burial will follow in New Deliverance Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 15, 2020