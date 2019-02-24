Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KINSTON - James Bland Spence, 51, of Kinston, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his home with his wife Beverly by his side. James, he was known as Jimmy to all, had a passion for life and the out-of-doors; he and Beverly enjoyed camping. He knew how to take an old house, restore it, and turn it into a home. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Ransom Spence. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Spence; father, Horace Loftin and wife Kathy Spence; brothers, Gregory Spence, Stephen Spence and wife Misty, Anthony Spence and wife Dawn, and their children, Victoria and Zachary, JL (Bo-Bo) Taylor and sons, Justin and Jacob; and sister, Beth Loftin and husband Bruce, and their three children, Kassidy, Kendra, and Landon. Jimmy was a son, a brother, a husband and a friend to many. He will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Garner Funeral Home, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019

