KINSTON - James Boyd "Jim" Greene, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2019, at Spring Arbor, Apex, NC. Jim was born in Union County, NC on October 3, 1929. Jim was a resident of Kinston for sixty years and called it "home." He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Talley Greene and parents, Jonah Greene and Lillian Bowers Greene. Jim served during the Korean War and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He worked with J. C. Penney Company, retiring after 43 years. Jim was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kinston, Kinston Hosts Lion Club, American Legion Post 43, member of Veteran of Foreign Wars and served as Boy Scout leader of Troop 63. Jim is survived by his sons, James "Jamie" Greene and wife Martha, of Cary and Terry Lynn Greene and wife Kaye, of Cheraw, SC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Greene, Meredith Greene, Marissa Greene, William Boyd Greene and Kyle Little; sister Autie Mae Harrington of Concord and many special family and friends. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Kinston, NC with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Aubrey Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2600 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504 or to a . Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019