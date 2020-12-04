James "Jamie" Carey Rouse, 43, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Burial will follow at the Quinn Family Cemetery at Daly's Chapel Church in Seven Springs. Family will receive friends immediately following the visitation and other times at the home.

He is survived by his parents; his wife Mindy; children, Payton Carey Rouse, Pearson James Rouse, Perkins Wayne Rouse, and Paitley Lauren Rouse; and sister, Melissa Van Houten.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store