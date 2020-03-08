Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 1:30 PM St. Mary's Episcopal Church Kinston , NC View Map Interment 5:00 PM Pinewood Memorial Park Hwy 33 Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTERVILLE - James Clyde Bardon, 73 of Winterville, was born on January 24, 1947, in Langdale, AL and died on March 1, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Kinston. Interment will take place later in the day, at 5:00 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, Hwy 33 Greenville, NC. Jim was the son of the late Aubrey Clyde Bardon and Verna Kirby Bardon who lived in Tuscaloosa, AL. As a graduate of the University of Alabama, Jim was an avid fan of Alabama football. He supported the Alumni Associations of both the University of Alabama and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro from which he received a Masters of Fine Arts. Jim retired from Lenoir County Public Schools as its Public Information Officer. During his career, he worked for the promotion of public schools at the local, state, and regional levels. He was a member and served as President of the North Carolina School Public Relations Association. After his retirement, Jim taught English at Lenoir Community College and Pitt Community College. Jim was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Kinston, NC where he had served on the Vestry. After spending hours in the church basement and reading minutes documenting 150 years, Jim wrote the history of the church which is known as the "blue book." Jim was also one of the founding members of Mary's Kitchen. Active in the Lenoir-Greene United Way, Jim served on various committees. He also served as President. The Lenoir County Chapter of the American Red Cross was another organization where Jim served as President. Jim served as Chairman of the Blood Committee for many years. Blood donation was a commitment for Jim who donated 13+ gallons. Jim was instrumental in the formation and served as President of the Lenoir County Council on Aging. 