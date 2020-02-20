|
|
KINSTON – James David "Jim" Bailey, 80, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Faith Fellowship Church, with the Pastor, John Robert Harris, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Jim was born in Canton, Ohio on June 26, 1939, to James A. and Helen Russell Bailey. He graduated from McKinley High School in Canton and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Malone College, now Malone University. He started his career with Joy Manufacturing in New Philadelphia, Ohio, was transferred to Wheeling, West Virginia, Visalia, California, and eventually to Crouse-Hinds, LaGrange, where he retired after 30 years of service. Jim was proud to be a member of Rotary where he served as President of the local Club, and then as Assistant Governor for this area. He felt it was a very worthwhile organization and was a Paul Harris Fellow, which was a source of pride for him. It was very important to him to help young people. He served with several local organizations, including The Gate of Lenoir County, One-On-One, and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Jim was always interested in history and loved looking for arrowheads on Deana's uncle's farm in Port Washington, Ohio. He ended up with quite a collection. He also was interested in railroads, streetcars and steam powered vehicles. Jim was a member of Faith Fellowship Church where he served as an Elder. He loved singing in the choir, and at the Messiah presentation at Christmas, no matter where he lived. He is survived by his wife, Deana Hooker Bailey; son, David Dean Bailey and wife Beth, of Chantilly, VA; three grandsons, Brian, Bruno and Levi; sister, Debby Bailey of Massillon, Ohio and brother, Robert Bailey of Canton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Deering and Nancy Stevens and his brother, John Bailey. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Faith Fellowship, 2278 Pauls Path Rd, Kinston NC 28504 or The Gate of Lenoir County PO Box 638, Kinston, NC 28502, in Jim's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020