KINSTON - James E. "Jimmy" Jarman, 74, of Kinston passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Laura Jarman; sister and brother-in-law Beulah and Glen Jenkins; and brother. Darrell Jarman. He is survived by his wife of 56 years in June, Gail O'Neal Jarman; daughter Dawn Jarman Hunter and husband Joseph E. Hunter, Jr.; son James Todd Jarman and wife Julia Nelson Jarman; grandchildren, Dr. Jamie Hunter and significant other Dr. Wooten Jones, Joseph E. Hunter, III, Jessi Jarman Brown and husband Matt Brown, Jacob E. Hunter and James Todd (JT) Jarman, Jr. Jimmy was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church and the Lenoir County Hunters Association. He worked at DuPont for 23 years until disability retirement. Jimmy was an avid sportsman in hunting and fishing who enjoyed working with youth as a certified Hunter Safety Instructor and a volunteer with the NC Wildlife Commission. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6:00pm-7:30pm with the funeral service beginning at 7:30pm with Pastor Chris Truett and Pastor Bert Potter officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Legacy Fund, 1936 Banks School Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

