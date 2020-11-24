1/1
James Earl Sparrow
KINSTON - James Earl Sparrow, 89, of Kinston passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Sparrow; parents, James and Elizabeth Sparrow; granddaughter, Shanna Kelly.
Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Edna Kelly; sons, Milton Sparrow and wife Sandra, Donald Sparrow, Michael Sparrow and wife Dee; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Vernon officiating.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
