James Earl Super, 63, of 300 Fred Harrison Road, Snow Hill, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at UNC Lenoir HealthCare Hospital.

Funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at BrownTown United Holy Church in BrownTown Community, Snow Hill. Interment will follow in Wooten Cemetery, LaGrange.

He is survived by his children.

Viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



