James Edward Bizzell, 75, of 1417 Squire Place, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Funeral Home. He is survived by his family.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.





