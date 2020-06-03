James Edward Bizzell, 75, of 1417 Squire Place, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Funeral Home. He is survived by his family.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 3, 2020.