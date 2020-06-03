James Edward Bizzell
James Edward Bizzell, 75, of 1417 Squire Place, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Funeral Home. He is survived by his family.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
