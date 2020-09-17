The Rev. James "Fred" Fordham, age 88, a resident of Bath, NC died September 14, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
A graveside service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Zion Episcopal Church Cemetery officiated by The Right Rev. Robert Skriving. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Fordham was born in Kinston, NC on July 30, 1932, son of the late James and Lena Jones Fordham. He attended Lenoir County schools and in 1951, graduated from Moss Hill High School. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Navy Destroyer U.S.S. Chandler DD 717 during the Korean War. In July 1955, he entered East Carolina College and graduated in 1959. Mr. Fordham worked in the N.C. Prison System for two years and taught history at Clinton High School for three years. In 1965, he entered the Virginia Theological Seminary. In February 1966, he became an ordained Episcopal Priest in the Diocese of East Carolina and served his entire ministry in that diocese. Mr. Fordham served churches in Brunswick, Beaufort, Hyde and Washington counties and retired from the Grace Episcopal Church in Plymouth. In 1995, he moved to Bath to retire.
In August 1961, he married the former Jean Douglas. She preceded him in death in 2003, after 43 very happy years of marriage.
Mr. Fordham is survived by his son: Larry Fordham of Bath; daughter: Mary Rhodes and husband William of Greenville; granddaughters: Tonya Fordham Boyd and husband Josh of Washington, Caroline Rhodes and Anna Jean Rhodes; grandson: Corey Fordham of Minnesota and great granddaughters: Taylor and Natalie Boyd.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers: Charles Carroll Fordham and Richard Lynwood Fordham.
Memorials may be made to the church or charity of one's choice
.
On-line condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Fordham family.