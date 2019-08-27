KINSTON - James Guthery Davis, 67, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Wellington Park in Kenansville. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Kinston. James was a graduate of Kinston High School; he attended UNC Chapel Hill after graduating high school and then later attended William & Mary College to pursue his lawyer degree. Shortly after, he moved to New York to practice law; having only stayed for one year he then moved back home to Kinston and got a job at Caswell Center as a Med Tech. That's where he met the love of his life, Anne. He is survived by his wife, Anne Carol Davis of Kinston; brother, Wardell Davis of Virginia and god child, Christian Lassiter of Kinston. A memorial service was held Monday, August 26, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Ron Fletcher officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019