James Harold Herring Sr., 93, of Walnut Creek, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at La Grange First Free Will Baptist Church. Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Annie Ruth Sutton Herring; son, Harold Herring Jr.; four grandchildren; five grandchildren; a brother, Jimmie D. Herring and sister, Glennie Herring Rumschlag.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home.





