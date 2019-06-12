KINSTON - James Henry Griffin, 88, of Kinston passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the NC State Veterans Home. He was a loving husband of 67 years, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. James started life from the most meager beginnings. He would serve his country in the United States Army, become a Kinston Police Officer and serve his community and state for 60+ years in the criminal justice system. Earning a bachelor's degree from Fayetteville State University he served as Police Chief with Edenton Police Department, Sanford Police Department, Apex Police Department and retired from Oxford Police Department. James loved spending time with family and friends, tinkering on old cars and boating around Cape Lookout. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church; was loved by many and will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Lela Griffin. He is survived by his wife, Kay Haskins Griffin; daughters, Angela Griffin Barrow and husband Charles, and Pamela G. Griffin and friend Terry Koonce; sons,CH (COL) Randy Griffin and wife Amy, and Jeb S. Griffin and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Christian Griffin, Brennen Griffin, Preston Griffin and wife Bailey, Caroline Barrow Bowen and husband John, Josiah Barrow, Elizabeth Liles-Radford and husband Bryan, Zachary Liles, Lauren Griffin Champion and husband Charles, and Jebbi Griffin; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Champion, Evelyn Grace Champion and Mary Griffin Radford; sister Louise Griffin Hill; and many special friends from around the state. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 6:00pm with visitation to follow. Graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jeb Haskins Memorial Scholarship fund, c/o Bethel Christian Academy, 1936 Banks School Road, Kinston, NC 28504. The family would like to say a personal word of thanks to all the great medical providers who have given such wonderful care and the staff of the NC State Veterans Home who provided such loving attention to our father. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on June 12, 2019