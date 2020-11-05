James Henry Parks Jr., 57, of 803 E. King Street, Kinston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in the Pinelawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his sisters: Theresa Parks Garner of La Grange, Nechille Parks Cannon and Mary King Jones, both of Kinston and Sarah Clark Neal of Tennessee.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will assemble noon on Saturday at 1954 Brookstone Dr., La Grange, for the funeral processional.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart, limited seating and wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store