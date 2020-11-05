1/
James Henry Parks Jr.
James Henry Parks Jr., 57, of 803 E. King Street, Kinston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in the Pinelawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his sisters: Theresa Parks Garner of La Grange, Nechille Parks Cannon and Mary King Jones, both of Kinston and Sarah Clark Neal of Tennessee.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will assemble noon on Saturday at 1954 Brookstone Dr., La Grange, for the funeral processional.
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart, limited seating and wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.


Published in Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
