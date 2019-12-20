KINSTON - James Henry Stevenson, 74, of 303 Frances Place, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Durham. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mt. Pleasant United Holy Church in Snow Hill. Burial will be Monday at noon in the Eastern Carolina Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. He survived by his wife, Ruby Miller Stevenson of the home. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019