James Herman Joyner
LA GRANGE - James Herman " Bud " Joyner, 84, of 209 Miller Street, transitioned Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Viewing is 3-7 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. and family will receive relatives and friends 6-7 PM.
He leaves loving memories to his wife Martha Joyner of the home; daughters Jan Mills, Sonia Joyner, Lynne (Antonio) Blow and Greta ( Dwayne ) Suggs; son-in-law, Barry (Laura) Street; grandchildren, Mariah Street, Tyler Street, Jasmine Cotton, Jaylen Joyner, Jacinta Blow and Walker Blow; sisters Omilee (Albert )Blount and Odell (Larry) Johnson Sr.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Free Will Baptist Church, 6498 NC-903, LaGrange NC 28551. Elder Antonio Blow , eulogist. Interment will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, 7224 Highway 41, Trenton, NC 28585.
Mills Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
