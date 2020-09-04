LA GRANGE - James Herman " Bud " Joyner, 84, of 209 Miller Street, transitioned Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Viewing is 3-7 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. and family will receive relatives and friends 6-7 PM.
He leaves loving memories to his wife Martha Joyner of the home; daughters Jan Mills, Sonia Joyner, Lynne (Antonio) Blow and Greta ( Dwayne ) Suggs; son-in-law, Barry (Laura) Street; grandchildren, Mariah Street, Tyler Street, Jasmine Cotton, Jaylen Joyner, Jacinta Blow and Walker Blow; sisters Omilee (Albert )Blount and Odell (Larry) Johnson Sr.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Free Will Baptist Church, 6498 NC-903, LaGrange NC 28551. Elder Antonio Blow , eulogist. Interment will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, 7224 Highway 41, Trenton, NC 28585.
Mills Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 4, 2020.