SURF CITY – James Howard Batts, Sr., 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice House of Wilmington NC. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Kinston, NC. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Batts was born in Kinston, NC on November 4, 1939 to Leroy O. and Estelle Batts. On September 2, 1962, he married Louise Mathis and in 1963 graduated from Atlantic Christian College. He was employed with Lenoir and Onslow Social Services, Mallinckrodt, AAL /Thrivent Insurance, Woodmen Insurance, and was also a NC State Probation Officer. A Mason, Mr. Batts was also an avid reader, enjoyed watching the History Channel, and loved life on the water. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy O. Batts, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Louise Batts, of Surf City, NC; children, David Batts and fiancé, Penny Phlegar and her son, Scott Phlegar, of Clemmons, NC, Beth Pogroszewski and husband Tom, and Jim Batts and wife Monica, all of Surf City, NC; and grandchildren, Mat Batts and wife Taylor, Daniel Batts, Josh Batts – Pogroszewski, and Katie Batts. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. Published in Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019