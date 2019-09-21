KINSTON - James "Jim" Edgar Weeks, 47, of Chocowinity passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Weeks. Jim is survived by his wife, Joy Rhodes Weeks; parents Earl and Carolyn Weeks; daughter Amber Weeks; Joy's children, Mandy Bullock and husband Andy, and Amy Becirovic and husband Edin, and their daughter Alia; brothers, Steve Weeks and wife Amy, Rick Weeks and wife Beverly, and Frankie Weeks and wife Jennifer; sister-in-law Debbie Davenport and husband Lee; and many special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00pm-2:00pm and other times at the home. The funeral will begin at 2:00pm. Burial will follow the service at Westview Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made in memory of James Weeks to Cancer Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy., Newnan, GA 30265. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 21, 2019