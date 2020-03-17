KINSTON - James "Jim" Frederick Murphy of 1401 Greenbriar Road, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Southwood Elementary School PTA, 1245 Highway 58 South, Kinston, NC, 28504. Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 17, 2020