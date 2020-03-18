KINSTON - James "Jim" Frederick Murphy of 1401 Greenbriar Road, Kinston, NC passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. James was born in Kinston, NC on September 20, 1928, the son of Carrie Jenkins Murphy and William Edward Murphy. He was married to Beverly Gordon Moore Murphy who predeceased him on January 29, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Laura Paige Murphy Stewart of the home; granddaughter, Skyler Paige Stewart and husband Reed Thomas Kimbrell, of Whittsett, NC; two grandsons, Gabriel Aaron Stewart of Wilmington, NC and Colin Reed Stewart of the home. He is also survived by one sister, Edna Singleton of Kinston. James spent his youth and early adult years in Kinston. He worked for many years at The Man's Store and also operated a bowling alley in town. After returning from the Korean War, he went to Atlantic Christian College. When he graduated he went to work for the Virginia State Health Department in Danville, VA where he married and remained until 2016. A memorial service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, 1608 West Vernon Ave., Kinston, NC on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour before the service and at other times at the home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Southwood Elementary School PTA, 1245 Highway 58 South, Kinston, NC, 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 18, 2020