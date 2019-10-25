JACKSONVILLE - James "Jimmy" Clark, 52, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will follow at the Thigpen-Whaley Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Survivors include his mother, Avie Scott of Jacksonville; and daughter, Jennifer Clark of Florida. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 25, 2019