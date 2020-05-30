HOOKERTON -James "Jim" Kenneth Rombold, Jr., age 69, of Hookerton, NC, passed away on May 28, 2020. He passed away peacefully, with his wife and children at his side. Jim was born and raised in Lenoir County, NC. A graduate of North Lenoir High School and Lenoir Community College, Jim was an entrepreneur/mechanical engineer, owning and operating his business, Precision Unlimited. He was an expert in his line of work, a jack of all trades and a master of ALL. Jim was known for his intelligence in numerous subjects and enjoyed teaching and sharing his wealth of knowledge with others. His smile lit up a room and his sense of humor couldn't be beat.
He was preceded in death by his father James Rombold Sr., mother Pauline Bright Rombold and sister Paula "Sue" Rombold Taylor, all of Hookerton. Jim was an amazing husband, father, papa and uncle Buddy to his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen Stapleford Rombold of 48 years; his son James Kenneth Rombold III "Trey" and wife Tammy of Pink Hill; daughter Courtnie Gonzalez and husband Lorenzo of Bunnlevel and daughter Brittany Braniecki and husband Joel of Hampstead; his brother Todd Rombold of Hookerton; brother in-laws Lynwood Taylor of Hookerton and Tommy Stapleford of Kinston; many special cousins and Uncle Jo Boerman of Hendersonville NC. his grandchildren, Grace Veino, Trevor Rombold, Reagan Rombold, Nathan Blizzard, Connor Gonzalez, Raelynn Gonzalez, Jaxon Gonzalez and Bennett Braniecki; one great grandchild, Harper Harrington and many special nieces and nephews. Last but not least, his best friend and K9 companion, Ollie.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Lenoir County SPCA. In memory of Jim Rombold, an avid animal lover.
Graveside services will be held Sunday at 2:00pm, at his home on the family farm, 5213 Highway 58, Hookerton, NC 28538.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
He was preceded in death by his father James Rombold Sr., mother Pauline Bright Rombold and sister Paula "Sue" Rombold Taylor, all of Hookerton. Jim was an amazing husband, father, papa and uncle Buddy to his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen Stapleford Rombold of 48 years; his son James Kenneth Rombold III "Trey" and wife Tammy of Pink Hill; daughter Courtnie Gonzalez and husband Lorenzo of Bunnlevel and daughter Brittany Braniecki and husband Joel of Hampstead; his brother Todd Rombold of Hookerton; brother in-laws Lynwood Taylor of Hookerton and Tommy Stapleford of Kinston; many special cousins and Uncle Jo Boerman of Hendersonville NC. his grandchildren, Grace Veino, Trevor Rombold, Reagan Rombold, Nathan Blizzard, Connor Gonzalez, Raelynn Gonzalez, Jaxon Gonzalez and Bennett Braniecki; one great grandchild, Harper Harrington and many special nieces and nephews. Last but not least, his best friend and K9 companion, Ollie.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Lenoir County SPCA. In memory of Jim Rombold, an avid animal lover.
Graveside services will be held Sunday at 2:00pm, at his home on the family farm, 5213 Highway 58, Hookerton, NC 28538.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.