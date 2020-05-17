DOVER - James "Jim" Larry Anderson, Jr., 48, of Dover passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Anderson and Hilda Wetherington. He was a long-distance truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was the "grill master" of the family. He loved spending time with his family. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Rebecca Anderson; daughter, Taylor Anderson who he referred to as "Shorty"; step-son, Matthew Willis and step-daughter Lauren Willis; sister, Lisa Gates and fiancé Steven Shackelford; brother, David Wetherington and wife Ashley; aunt, Nenna; uncle, Jerry Anderson and wife Kathy, special dog, Frank; two best friends, Todd Tyson and Lee Daughety and many special friends.
His surviving sister always called him "Buh" and he was known as "Uncle Buh" to his niece, nephews and great nephew. He has a close-knit family of many cousins who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Lisa Gates, at 3801 Grifton Hugo Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
