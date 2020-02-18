James Mahlon Pittman Sr., born in Edgecombe County on February 2, 1943, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 15, 2020 at 77 years old. Mahlon grew up in Hookerton, North Carolina, and was raised by his mother, Mary Magdaline Pittman, and his father, Robert Preston Pittman. He graduated from the former Hookerton High School. Mahlon worked for and retired from DuPont after 36 and one half years. He directly and indirectly positively impacted the lives of those who knew him through community involvement. He passionately coached several baseball teams, served as the Mayor of Hookerton, implemented the Jr. Fireman Program, and was a member of Hookerton EMS. He also served as Fire-Chief for the Hookerton volunteer fire department. A lover of God and family, Mahlon lived a life guided through Faith and lived by God's Word. Through his Faith, he married a beautiful, wonderful woman, Donna Pittman. Throughout his journey, Mahlon traveled to and camped at many landmarks across the country with his "Chug," Donna Pittman. His love for travelling guided him to become a volunteer campground host in Virginia, Utah and North Carolina. With God and family as his priority, Mahlon could commonly be found driving activity buses for the Greene Central Marching Band for his children, camping with his grandchildren, drinking a diet Mountain Dew with his furry four-legged side-kick, "Buddy," and frying peanuts with his church community. Mahlon will always be remembered as a loving, wise, hardworking, tough and motivating father and "Papa" to his grandchildren. He was a man of few words, but the words were full of wisdom. His surviving family includes his beloved wife of 33 years, Donna Andrews Pittman; children, Terry Denise Moore and husband Chuck, of Glen Allen, Virginia, Jay Pittman and wife Leslie, of Grifton, and Trey Pittman and wife Dana, of Asheville; grandchildren, Ethan James Pittman, Quinton Earl Pittman, Chase Addison Moore, Haley Maddison Moore, Makenzie Leigh Pittman, Devin Nichole Brink, Taylor Elaine White, and Ashley Marie White; a special friend he considered as a son, James Felczak and his daughter, Kylee Felczak that Mahlon considered a grandchild; and his sister, Deborah Cannon of Ontario, California. A memorial service to remember and celebrate Mahlon's life will be held at 7 PM Tuesday, February 18th, at Ormondsville OFWB Church with the Reverend Dr. Don Ribeiro officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Ormondsville OFWB Church, 3745 Ormondsville Road, Ayden, NC 28513. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 18, 2020