James Marion Ingram Sr.
James Marion Ingram Sr., 95, of 309 E. Grainger Ave., Kinston, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Kitty Askins in Goldsboro.
Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from the United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle. Burial to follow in Southview Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Sutton Ingram.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson, Jr .Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
