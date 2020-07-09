James Milton Isler, 82, of 762 Edenbrook Dr., Winterville, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at New Deliverance Church of Christ., 4346 South Edge Road, Ayden. Burial will follow in New Deliverance Church of Christ Cemetery.

Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. The family requests that as you view, please view and keep moving. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and the funeral service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.





