James N. Leneave Jr

ROUSE FUNERAL HOME
108 N. Caswell St.
La Grange, NC
28551-1725
(252)-566-3116
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ROUSE FUNERAL HOME
108 N. Caswell St.
La Grange, NC 28551-1725
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
ROUSE FUNERAL HOME
108 N. Caswell St.
La Grange, NC 28551-1725
Obituary
LaGRANGE-James Norman LeNeave, Jr. 88, of La Grange, died on Friday, November 7, 2019.
Funeral services will take place Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church, or Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 10, 2019
