August 9, 1931-November 8, 2019

LA GRANGE - James Norman LeNeave, Jr., 88, of La Grange, died on November 8, 2019. James was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, on August 9, 1931, to the late James Norman LeNeave, Sr. and Amey Braxton LeNeave. Hardworking and diligent, James was always eager to tackle a project and good at figuring things out. He worked for forty years as an employee of T. A. Loving Equipment Division, Goldsboro, retiring as Office Manager in 1995. His time spent away from work was enjoyed at the beach. James could lay all day listening to the sounds of the ocean and feeling the warmth of the sun on his skin. With a positive outlook and a big smile, James was always an encourager. His and Leona's home was the gathering spot for friends and family. Whether it was bowling, cornhole, or ping-pong, James was competitive in all things and would never let you win. James and his wife, Leona, have been very active members of Jefferson United Methodist Church, Goldsboro, for sixty-one years. He chaired many of the church committees during those years and was a willing servant for Christ. James was strong in his faith in God and gentle in spirit, with a great love for his God, his family, his church family, and his many friends. James is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Leona Vinson LeNeave; his daughter, Bethany LeNeave Jones and husband, Jimmy Jones, Jr., La Grange; granddaughters, Emily Jones Daniels and husband, Carter Daniels, Goldsboro, and Laura Jones Daughety and husband, Jamie Daughety, Kinston; grandsons, James Norman LeNeave IV, Blacksburg, VA, Alex Ferrell and wife, Lauren Ferrell, Black Creek; daughter-in-law, Marina LeNeave-Schwartz and husband, Dan, Midlothian, VA; great-grandson, Griffin Daniels; great-granddaughter, Marley Daniels; brothers, Joseph LeNeave, La Grange, Bobby LeNeave, Greenville; and sister, Geraldine Medlin and husband Dan, Pink Hill. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, James Norman LeNeave, III. A service to celebrate James' life was held Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Committal services followed at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. The Rev. Eric N. Lindblade, Jr. and the Rev. Ronnie V. Hobgood officiated. A time of visitation was held prior to the service Monday. Other times, the family will be at the home of Bethany and Jimmy Jones, Jr., 4442 Eason Road, La Grange. Online condolences may be expressed at

