NEW BERN - James Ray Coward, 65, of 141 Pompano Drive, died Tuesday at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at St. James Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Vanceboro. Burial will follow in the Gaskins-Coward Family Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Free Press on Feb. 13, 2019