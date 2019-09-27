KINSTON - James Rolin Lee, 78, of Kinston passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked at Glen Raven Mills as a truck driver and served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie James and Nancy Carolina Lee; sons, Ray Lee and James Rolin Lee, Jr.; grandson Kevin Lee; and sister, Faye Fortner. James is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Barfield Lee; daughter Shirley Sewell and husband Russell; sons Bobby Lee and wife Cindy, Lamon Kennedy and wife Tammy, Dwight Kennedy and wife Christy, and Jamie Rolin Lee and wife Donna; grandchildren, Samuel Sewell and wife Kathy, Jonathan Sewell and wife Danae, Pamela Nix and husband Travis, Stephanie Spears and husband Gregory, John LeClair, Michael LeClair, Jonathan Kennedy, Mason Kennedy, Zackary Kennedy, Connor Kennedy, Matthew O'Neal, Elijah Lee, and Daniel Lee; seven great grandchildren; sister Kathy English and husband Waitus; and brother, Asa Lee and wife Doris. The funeral service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00pm with Pastor Brian Rogers officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Interment will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00am. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019