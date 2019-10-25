|
SNOW HILL – James Ronald Sugg, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home. Mr. Sugg was born on January 8, 1942 to the late Allie H. and Betty Hardy Sugg. A lifelong resident of Greene County, James was employed with Collins and Aikman, retiring after 36 years. He attended Bethel Free Will Baptist Church for over 40 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; brothers, Allie Hardy Sugg, Melvin R. Sugg, and Joseph E. Sugg. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy H. Sugg; son, James "Ron" Ronald Sugg, Jr. and wife Pam; grandson Nathan Sugg; brother Travis L. Sugg; sisters-in-law, Wilma H. Sugg, Eleanor N. Sugg, Janie H. Sugg, Frances R. Hardy and husband Tommy, and Mary H. Stroud and husband Billy; and numerous nephews and nieces. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 25, 2019