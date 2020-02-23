NEW BERN - James "Sonny" McDonald Jr., 84, of New Bern, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. A private celebration of life is planned for a later date. Sonny was the former owner and operator of Carolina Cash Registers. He was a husband, father and friend to many. He leaves behind his only son, Jay McDonald and wife Michelle, of Newport; brother, William "Billy" McDonald of Kinston; and several close fishing buddies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Clara Sessoms McDonald and his brother, Paul McDonald who was from St. Pauls, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fishin' For A Cure at fishinforacure.com Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 23, 2020