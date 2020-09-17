1/
James Theodore Berry
James Theodore Berry, 69, of Trenton, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Walk through viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Oakey Grove M.B. Church, 1002 Ten Mile Fork Rd., Pollocksville. The interment will follow at the Haiti Cemetery, Trenton. The service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook Page.
He is survived by his wife, Lennie Berry, of the home; sons, James T. Berry II of Virginia, DaNeil Guion of Burlington, Cordera Guion of Raleigh; daughters, Patricia Hunter of Fort Washington, Md., Danielle Berry of Woodbridge, Va. and Alendeyia Brown of Trenton.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Bring your chair, umbrella and water. COVID distancing will be followed.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
