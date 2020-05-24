Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Bryant. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Graveside service 2:00 PM Pinelawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - James Thomas Bryant, 78, of Kinston passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born February 5, 1942 to the late Joe and Leola Locklear Bryant.

He is survived by his wife, Retha Locklear Bryant; sons Marty Jones and wife Debbie, Mike Jones and wife Vickie, Mitch Jones and wife Kristi; daughters Myra Chamness and husband Kim, Gloria Hill and husband Tim, Teresa Gail Williams and husband Mark and Shelia Mosley and husband Johnny; grandchildren Ashley Andrews and husband Joseph, Brooke Jones, Lynn Jones, Tanya Brinson and husband Ray, Thomas Gautier and James Gautier; many great-grandchildren; sisters Dottie Willis and Doshia "Bill" Oxendine and man's best friend, his dog Roxy.

He was a loving husband of 55 years, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed car shows, motorcycles, drag racing, horticulture and being with family and friends. He was owner and operator of B&J Tree Service for over 30 years. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jimmy "Tilley" Bryant, sister Molly Stone and brother Elmer Bryant and Martha Jane Bryant, whom he also considered his mother.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ,

5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612.





