TRENTON - James "Tiny" Tillman Thigpen, 78, of Trenton passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce "Lady" Thigpen; mother, Sena Pearline Thigpen, father, James Guion Thigpen; and brother, Marvin Thigpen.
James is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Thigpen and wife Barbara, Joey Thigpen and wife Jesse; grandchildren, Trent Thigpen and wife Brooke, Jacob Thigpen, Jenna Thigpen, Cindy Jones and husband Cody and Tabitha Moore and fiancé Tyler Schmick; great grandchildren, Kylie Lewis, Jordyn Jones, Rowan Jones, McKenly Schmick, Harker Schmick, Hazel-Kate Schmick; sister, Evelyn Moore, Kathryn T. Lowe, Sena Carol Anderson, Linda T. Deppen; and brother, Robert Thigpen.
Public viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Pink Hill with Pastor Brian Rogers officiation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Church, 4306 Pleasant Chill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572.
